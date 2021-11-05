Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.65. The company had a trading volume of 107,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.56. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

