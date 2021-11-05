Westshore Wealth LLC Has $5.36 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $710,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 125,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 410.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 61,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 49,478 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.69. 41,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,245. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $84.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.