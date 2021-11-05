Westshore Wealth LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 87,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Citigroup by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in Citigroup by 26,449.3% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 135,685 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,549,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,565,000 after acquiring an additional 150,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $67.98. The company had a trading volume of 592,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,632,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.72. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.18 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

