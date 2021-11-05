Westshore Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.11. The stock had a trading volume of 134,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.13 and a 200 day moving average of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

