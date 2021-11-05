Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Bought by Orchard Capital Managment LLC

Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,264 shares during the quarter. Whole Earth Brands accounts for about 2.9% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned 1.82% of Whole Earth Brands worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FREE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FREE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of FREE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,027. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $475.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

