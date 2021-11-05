Wilder World Reaches Market Capitalization of $266.46 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Wilder World has a total market cap of $266.46 million and approximately $13.89 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for $3.62 or 0.00005879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wilder World has traded up 34.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00050921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.97 or 0.00235685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00095896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

