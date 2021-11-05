William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – William Blair reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.43). William Blair also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.83% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.