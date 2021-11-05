William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – William Blair reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.43). William Blair also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.83% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%.
Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $30.38.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.
