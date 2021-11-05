William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for CNA Financial in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

CNA Financial stock opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $504,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after buying an additional 37,255 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 89.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 56.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth $201,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

