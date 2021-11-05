William Blair Comments on Kforce Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kforce in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average of $60.77. Kforce has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $72.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $964,710.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

