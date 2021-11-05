William Blair Weighs in on Cummins Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cummins in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will earn $18.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $19.25.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $235.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins has a 12-month low of $216.41 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Cummins by 365.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 6.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Cummins by 13.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

