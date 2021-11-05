Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,114. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $6,304,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WSM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.95 and a 200 day moving average of $171.13. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $211.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.42%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.