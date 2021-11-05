Wingstop Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Wingstop has increased its dividend payment by 257.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Wingstop has a dividend payout ratio of 44.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wingstop to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING opened at $164.04 on Friday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.49 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 172.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wingstop stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Wingstop worth $26,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.