Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $164.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 172.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

