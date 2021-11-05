Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $166.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,428. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.49 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $1,547,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,068,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

