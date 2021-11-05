Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $175.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on WING. Stephens upped their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.
Shares of WING stock traded up $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $166.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 0.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 12.5% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
