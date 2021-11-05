Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $175.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WING. Stephens upped their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Shares of WING stock traded up $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $166.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 0.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 12.5% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

