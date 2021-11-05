WINk (WIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.58 or 0.00580145 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

