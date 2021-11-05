Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WIZZ. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) target price on Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered Wizz Air to a reduce rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,163.31 ($67.46).

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 4,855.80 ($63.44) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,928.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,836.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16. The company has a market cap of £5.85 billion and a PE ratio of -9.84. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 3,528 ($46.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

