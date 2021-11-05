Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WTKWY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.00.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

WTKWY stock opened at $111.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.52. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $77.49 and a 52 week high of $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.93 and its 200 day moving average is $104.76.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.