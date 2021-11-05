Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Wolverine World Wide has raised its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years. Wolverine World Wide has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

NYSE WWW traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.61. 2,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.84.

WWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wolverine World Wide stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,183 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Wolverine World Wide worth $15,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

