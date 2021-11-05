World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,205 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $13,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,395,000 after acquiring an additional 654,769 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,199,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,808,000 after acquiring an additional 227,132 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 209,964 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $7,105,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

WWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.18.

NYSE:WWE opened at $60.34 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.36.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.