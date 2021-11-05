Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Downgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WRDLY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Worldline has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of WRDLY stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.35. Worldline has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

