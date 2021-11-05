WPP (LON:WPP) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,067.00

WPP plc (LON:WPP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,067 ($13.94) and last traded at GBX 1,065.50 ($13.92), with a volume of 912743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,049.50 ($13.71).

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPP. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.09) target price on WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.00) target price on WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on WPP from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,157.56 ($15.12).

Get WPP alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 990.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 980.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of £12.67 billion and a PE ratio of 25.92.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.