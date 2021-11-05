Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Up 18.3% Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $3.60 billion and approximately $2.20 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $602.15 or 0.00986054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00083513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00084616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00102616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.36 or 0.07287709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,094.46 or 1.00045614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022798 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,977,950 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

