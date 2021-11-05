Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on WH. Truist Securities raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.67. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $86.15.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.