Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WH. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.67. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $86.15.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

