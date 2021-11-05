XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XOMA had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 5.88%.
Shares of XOMA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,665. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.68. XOMA has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $46.32. The stock has a market cap of $288.88 million, a P/E ratio of 124.33 and a beta of 0.78.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOMA. Wedbush downgraded shares of XOMA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Aegis reduced their price target on shares of XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of XOMA from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.
About XOMA
XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
