XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Announces Earnings Results

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. XPO Logistics updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.250 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.15-$4.25 EPS.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.65.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.