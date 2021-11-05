Xponential Fitness Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 7,989 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,998% compared to the average volume of 131 call options.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 18,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xponential Fitness stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

XPOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.81.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

