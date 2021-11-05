XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Cap of $787.86 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. XYO has a market capitalization of $787.86 million and approximately $400.50 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XYO has traded up 101.3% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0613 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00244250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00096538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

