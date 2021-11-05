Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS.

NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,105. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $34,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $103,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,221 shares of company stock worth $3,498,833 over the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

