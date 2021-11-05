Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

Shares of YARIY stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,742. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.01. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

