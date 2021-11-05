YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Sells $539,000.00 in Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kirk A. Zambetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00.

YETI stock opened at $106.74 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $106.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.45.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of YETI by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of YETI by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of YETI by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of YETI by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of YETI by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

