Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.10). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,360.60% and a negative return on equity of 64.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. On average, analysts expect Yield10 Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.