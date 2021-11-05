YOUengine (YOUC) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOUengine coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00050514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.00 or 0.00240922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00096643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

