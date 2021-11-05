Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce $86.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.69 million and the highest is $91.23 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $113.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $349.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $333.60 million to $360.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $400.67 million, with estimates ranging from $339.13 million to $457.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.65 million.

CHRS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other news, Director James Healy sold 100,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $1,808,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,733 shares of company stock worth $6,479,172. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period.

Shares of CHRS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.67. 470,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.