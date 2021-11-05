Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report $37.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.59 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $31.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year sales of $146.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $150.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $189.14 million, with estimates ranging from $184.40 million to $195.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

NASDAQ NSTG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.76. 426,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.19. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.81.

In other news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $407,783.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,657.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at $82,139,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,619 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,031,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 11.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,645,000 after acquiring an additional 440,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,953,000.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

