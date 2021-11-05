Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.41. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 29,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 44.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,679,000 after buying an additional 72,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PB opened at $76.39 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

