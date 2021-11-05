Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). Renalytix AI posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Renalytix AI.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

RNLX traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,141. The stock has a market cap of $832.81 million, a PE ratio of -57.55 and a beta of 1.02. Renalytix AI has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $35.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 22.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,904 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the second quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 77.3% in the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

