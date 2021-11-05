Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to Post $1.77 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.80. Vista Outdoor posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSTO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after buying an additional 141,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 121.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 34,701 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 43.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

