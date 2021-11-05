Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $987.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will announce sales of $987.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $929.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $370.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 166.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Shares of WYNN opened at $91.10 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $76.85 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,084,381,000 after purchasing an additional 83,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,037,444,000 after buying an additional 867,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $482,781,000 after buying an additional 66,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after buying an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $138,585,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

