Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.27 Million

Analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce sales of $57.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.70 million to $57.90 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $63.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $238.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.30 million to $238.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $225.17 million, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $229.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of HFWA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 261,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $30.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 84,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 274,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 40,396 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

