Zacks: Analysts Expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Matterport from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:MTTR traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.04. 6,650,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,201. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41. Matterport has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $2,562,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $1,555,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $953,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

