Zacks: Analysts Expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.08. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paya.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.88 million.

PAYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Paya by 405.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 913,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 732,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,820,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Paya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Paya during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000.

PAYA opened at $9.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. Paya has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of -0.17.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paya (PAYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.