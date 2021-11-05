Zacks: Analysts Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.25). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.44% and a negative return on equity of 132.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 364,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 413,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

PIRS stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 43,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,516. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $283.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.06. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

