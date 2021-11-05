Zacks: Analysts Expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will report $120.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.50 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $88.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $436.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.10 million to $442.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $513.34 million, with estimates ranging from $506.97 million to $519.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE REXR remained flat at $$68.03 on Thursday. 797,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,729. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $68.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

