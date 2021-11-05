Zacks: Analysts Expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) will post $435.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $429.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $438.70 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Toast.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOST. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

TOST traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.45. 27,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,593. Toast has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $69.93.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

