Zacks: Analysts Expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. UMH Properties reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on UMH. Wedbush initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of UMH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. 160,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,179. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 132 shares of company stock worth $2,991 over the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UMH Properties by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,472,000 after buying an additional 359,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,537,000 after acquiring an additional 67,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in UMH Properties by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after purchasing an additional 77,242 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.