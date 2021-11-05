Zacks: Analysts Expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Post $6.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.18. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $5.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $21.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.50 to $22.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $25.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.37 to $26.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.80.

Shares of URI stock traded up $8.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $394.75. 5,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,768. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.95. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $183.01 and a fifty-two week high of $391.66.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.