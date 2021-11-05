Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Post -$1.66 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) will report ($1.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the lowest is ($2.50). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($4.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($6.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.07) to ($4.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25).

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRTX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $159.40 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $91.04 and a 1-year high of $161.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $571,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,550. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,520,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,772,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,282,000 after buying an additional 266,614 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,276,000 after buying an additional 262,944 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

