Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WD-40’s earnings. WD-40 posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in WD-40 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 409.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 100.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter worth $506,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

WDFC traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.28. 73,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.81. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.38. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83 and a beta of -0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

